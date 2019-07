Malta Public Transport is updating its summer schedules due to increased passenger demand. The changes will come into effect on Sunday.

The updated journeys are listed below:

Route 31 – More trips will be introduced (no details on frequency given)

Route 41 – frequency will increase from 30-minute intervals to 20-minute intervals in peak hours

Route 42 – frequency will increase from 30-minute intervals to 20-minute intervals in peak hours

Route 43 – frequency will be reduced from 20-minute intervals to 30-minute intervals

Route 53 – frequency will increase from 60-minute intervals to 30-minute intervals in peak hours

Route 212 – frequency will increase from 20-minute intervals to 15-minute intervals in peak hours

Route 221 – frequency will increase from 20-minute intervals to 15-minute intervals in peak hours

Route 222 – frequency will increase from 20-minute intervals to 15-minute intervals in peak hours

Route X1A – This route will stop operating for the Summer season

Route TD3 – this route will be extended to serve St Julian’s bus stops ‘San Ġiljan’.