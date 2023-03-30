Malta Public Transport, the operator of the route bus service in Malta and Gozo, has launched a facility to enable Tallinja Card holders to apply for a refund of credit on their cards or donate the credit to Puttinu Cares Foundation.

The refund process will be introduced in a staggered approach, starting with the Gozo cards in April 2023.

The facility follows the introduction of the free bus service last year. Customers can still use their Tallinja Cards to pay for Tallinja Direct services, Tallinja On Demand, as well as Valletta Ferry Services and the Upper Barrakka lift. During 2023, customers will be able to use their Tallinja Card on more services, as they become available, the company said. The credit on Tallinja Cards does not expire.

Customers wishing to get their credit back will be required to verify their identity through an authentication process which is being made available online only at publictransport.com.mt

Customers will be charged an administration fee of €5 if they apply for a refund before 31 December 2023 instead of the usual fee of €10. The company pointed out that it had already incurred top-up processing fees, and further bank and administration charges will be incurred to process the refunds.

Customers whose credit on their Tallinja Card amounts to less than €5 can spend this credit on any of the other mobility services or donate it to Puttinu Cares Foundation. All donations made to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be made in full, without any deductions from the credit on the Tallinja card. All bank charges related to donations will be borne by Malta Public Transport as a gesture of solidarity towards the noble work being carried out by Puttinu Cares Foundation.

The schedule of refunds is the following:

- From April onwards: Gozo Cards

- From May onwards: Child and Concession Cards

- From June onwards: Adult and Student Cards