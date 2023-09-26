A fast, direct bus service between Ċirkewwa ferry port and the university has been reintroduced.

The service had been discontinued two years ago when the fast ferry service between Gozo and Grand Harbour was introduced.

The new service, the X-300 will only have two stops (at Mater Dei and University) and travel along the Mellieħa and St Paul's Bay bypasses to save time, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said at the relaunch of the route.

Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said the route was being reintroduced after consultation with the Gozitan University Group (GUG). The government will be spending €210,000 annually to provide the service.

GUG President Christine Sultana welcomed the reintroduction of the service and said that GUG has maintained a consistent focus on addressing transportation issues faced by students.