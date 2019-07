Malta Public Transport is operating a special bus service from Valletta after the Isle of MTV event in Floriana tonight. The special network covers all towns.

Route S10 – Departs from Valletta Bay A2 at 23:00, 23:45, and 00:30 towards Kalkara and makes stops in Floriana, Blata l-Bajda, Marsa, Paola, Għajn Dwieli, Isla, Bormla, Birgu, and Xgħajra.

Route S20 – Departs from Valletta Bay A3 every 30 minutes between 23:00 and 00:30 towards Msida and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Gżira, Mrabat, San Ġwann, Taż-Żwejt, Kappara, and Tal-Qroqq.

Route S30 – Departs from Valletta Bay A4 every 15 minutes between 23:00 and 01:00 towards Buġibba and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Msida, Tal-Qroqq, Birkirkara bypass, Lija, Iklin, Għargħur, Naxxar, Mosta, Tarġa Gap, and Burmarrad.

Route S40 – Departs from Valletta Bay A6 at 23:30, 23:45, and 00:30 towards Għajn Tuffieħa and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Msida, Tal-Qroqq, Birkirkara Valley Road, Lija, Mosta, Tarġa Gap, Mġarr, and Manikata.

Route S41 – Departs Valletta Bay A5 every 15 minutes between 23:00 and 00:30 towards Ċirkewwa and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà Msida, Tal-Qroqq, Birkirkara bypass, Lija, Mosta, Tarġa Gap, Burmarrad, St Paul’s Bay, Xemxija, Mellieħa, and Għadira Bay.

Route S50 – Departs from Valletta Bay A7 every 15 minutes between 23:00 and 00:30 towards Rabat and makes stops in Floriana, Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Mrieħel, Attard, Ta’ Qali, Saqqajja, Rabat Interchange, Mtarfa, Rabat Vjal il-Ħaddiem, and Dingli.

Route S60 – Departs Valletta Bay A8 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:00 with a final trip at 00:30 towards Siġġiewi and makes stops in Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa Park & Ride, Qormi San Sebastjan, Qormi San Edwardu, Qormi Polyclinic, Qormi Mdina Road, and Żebbuġ.

Route S70 – Departs Valletta Bay A9 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:00 with a final trip at 00:30 towards Mqabba and makes stops in Floriana, Blata l-Bajda, Marsa, St Vincent de Paul, Luqa, Kirop, Safi, Żurrieq Xarolla, Żurrieq Blue Grotto, Żurrieq Centre, and Qrendi.

Route S80 – Departs Valletta Bay A10 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:40 towards Gudja and makes stops in FLoriana, Blata -l-Bajda, Marsa Park & Ride, Marsa Aldo Moro, Paola, Tarxien, Santa Luċija, Bulebel, Żejtun, Bir id-Deheb, Marsaxlokk, Birżebbuġa, and Għaxaq.

Route S90 – Departs Valletta Bay A11 every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 00:40 towards Marsascala and makes stops in Floriana, Blata l-Bajda, Marsa, Paola, Fgura, Zabbar, and Marsascala Qaliet.

Route N13 – Departs Valletta Bays A12 and A13 according to demand towards Pembroke Park & Ride and makes stops in Floriana, Pietà, Msida, Gżira, Sliema Ferries, Sliema Tower Road, Spinola, St Julian’s, and Paceville.