Bus users who make use of the Tallinja card have been receiving e-mails from Malta Public Transport (MPT) asking them for refunds because of top-ups that were “erroneously effected” to their account.

According to the e-mails sent by MPT, which is responsible for Malta’s bus system, the top-ups were a result of a “technical fault”. The e-mails also state that the top-ups will be reversed and warn users they might end up with “a negative balance” and that they “will not be able to travel”.

The e-mail sent to Tallinja card users.

But when contacted, a spokesperson for MPT said the company flags issues “as part of ongoing reconciliation procedures”.

“There are instances where transactions need to be checked with customers and, in certain cases, there may be refunds due to or from customers,” the spokesperson said.

The company said it administers over 300,000 Tallinja cards. The cards were first rolled out in July 2015 in a bid to encourage more people to use public transport by making it easier to use buses without the need to buy tickets.

The spokesperson did not say how many people were being asked to pay MPT back. Questions on whether the issue stemmed from a flaw in the company’s systems or whether it was a user issue were also not answered.

Impacted users said that, while they tried to refuse refunding the amount, arguing it was the company’s systems with the glitch and they should not be made to pay, this was not possible. Once they topped up their card, the amount MPT said was owed to it was automatically deducted, they said.

“Not paying isn’t an option, unfortunately. The ‘extra’ amount is deducted from the person’s Tallinja card automatically (assuming they have enough credit),” one user said.

Those without credit will have a negative balance until they top up their card. It remains unclear what happens to those who do not top up their card and whether the company will still attempt to recoup the funds using other methods.

The issues with the card come just weeks before the government is set to offer free public transport to all of Malta’s residents. From October, anyone with a Tallinja card can ride a bus without having to pay.

Asked about this scheme earlier in August and what MPT was doing to in preparation for the launch in October, the spokesperson said any questions on the initiative should be referred to the government.