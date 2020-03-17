Route buses are being fumigated during the night in an operation coordinated between Transport Malta and Malta Public Transport

The process takes about five minutes per bus.

Fumigation takes place at the bus depots in Marsa Park and Ride, Ċirkewwa and Victoria, Gozo, Transport Malta said.

There are some 430 route buses in Malta, although not all are in service at the same time.

Transport Malta said a number of bus stops were extensively cleaned last night, including those in Valletta, Msida Junior College, Sliema Marina, Portes des Bombes, Mater Dei and Buġibba.

The measures are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The government late last week laid down that route buses may not carry standing passengers. Customers buying cash tickets on the buses were told to produce the exact change. To avoid handling money, drivers are not giving change.

Gozo ferries also started being fumigated overnight last week. Passengers are having their temperature checked before boarding the ferries.