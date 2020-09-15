Lax attitudes towards COVID-19 guidelines are hampering the authorities’ efforts to maintain social distancing and use of masks on public transport.

Times of Malta has observed the rules being flouted on several bus routes and stops around the island.

The issues range from passengers’ failure to wear masks – or contaminating them by failing to wear them properly – to packed buses and bus stops with little to no social distancing being enforced.

Readers using public transport on high-density routes reported the highest amount of infractions,.

Responding to questions on the subject, Transport Malta stated that it is “closely monitoring the situation as it is developing and taking actions deemed necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19”.

The health authorities’ guidelines require passengers to wear masks at bus stops and termini and when travelling on the bus. Social distancing is also called for in these situations.

Bus drivers are not required to wear masks, if they are separated from customers by a perspex screen.

On board, standing zones must be marked and passenger capacity limited.

Most people accepted the masks with gratitude and wore them immediately

Multiple reports, however, confirmed that some buses had standing-zone stickers placed too close to each other, making them ineffective.

Throughout August and September, packed buses and overcrowded stops were seen by multiple witnesses, especially in Birkirkara, St Julian’s, Sliema, Msida, Buġibba and Valletta.

Standing-zone stickers are placed quite close to each other. Photo: Julian Delia

One reader complained that the X4 route, for example, was regularly packed by 6am, providing footage and pictures of crowded stops and packed buses.

Another reader took the initiative to provide masks to those who did not have them. She was sometimes met with mockery and refusals, although most people accepted the masks with gratitude and wore them immediately.

Readers also complained about the reduced frequency of buses on some routes over weekends. While having fewer buses increases the likelihood of cramped interiors, closed windows pose a higher risk of contagion.

The actions being taken by Transport Malta seem to be having some effect, even though problems are still clearly visible.

Different reports all confirmed that the authority’s enforcement officers were sighted at various checkpoints, and some were seen monitoring for correct mask usage as well as overcrowding on buses.

Officers were seen asking passengers not wearing masks correctly to leave the bus they were spotted on.

Other measures being taken include daily fumigation of buses, constant cleaning of buses as well as stops and termini, Perspex screens that separate drivers from passengers, the regular replacement of A/C filters and the authority’s promise of additional trips to meet additional demand where deemed necessary.

The student influx

Readers also expressed concern about the start of the academic year, when thousands of students will be making regular use of the service. The bus stop normally used by Junior College students, for example, was already packed weeks ahead.

Asked about how the student spike in bus passengers might affect public transport, epidemiologist Neville Calleja was clear: “Any deviation from the guidelines being issued will lead to an increase in cases, including in buses used for public transport.”

“The higher the incidence in the country, the higher the risk of transmission in school communities,” said Calleja, who heads the directorate for health information and research within the ministry of health.

“The bottom line is that we must explain the consequences of incorrect usage of masks and a lack of social distancing clearly. If we decide to let go of this, there will be more clusters in schools.”