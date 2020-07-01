Route buses are to allow a limited number of standing passengers in a revision of procedures announced on Wednesday.

Malta Public Transport, which operates the bus service, said it had updated its safety protocols for passengers and drivers in line with the latest guidelines issued by the authorities.

The maximum number of people travelling on buses at any one time has been revised, allowing a limited number of standing passengers. Depending on the length of the vehicle, buses can carry between five and 15 passengers as indicated on the buses themselves.

Passengers will find signs and stickers on buses to guide them and bus drivers will control the intake of passengers at bus stops.

The ban on standing passengers was introduced on March 13, just days after the first COVID-19 case was detected in Malta.

Malta Public Transport said the exact-fare policy remains in place and drivers will not give change for cash tickets. Passengers were urged to use the Tallinja Card whenever possible to reduce direct physical contact.

Face masks must be worn at all times during journeys as well as at bus stops.

Bus air conditioning has been switched on again and a combination of internal and external systems will ensure that circulating air will be refreshed at least eight times every hour, the company said.

Health authorities: Maintain social distancing, wear masks

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the health authorities said that the COVID-19 situation in Malta now appeared to be under control with several days of low or zero cases reported.

However, the pandemic was not past and would still be around until a vaccine was available.

"The chances of person-to-person transmission from exposure is cumulative, the longer and the closer the exposure, the higher the chance of getting infected," the superintendence of public health said.

It underscored the importance of continuing to observe social distancing, hygiene and the wearing of face masks/visors.

"Although most measures have now been lifted, it is of utmost importance that these three simple measures are followed by all to ensure that the stability of the COVID-19 situation in Malta is maintained," the superintendence said.

"With the further lifting of measures including the opening of international travel, the observance of these mitigation measures by all concerned is essential to help us keep Malta and the public safe from COVID-19.