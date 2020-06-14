It’s been a long week but everything seems to last longer these days. As the weeks spent indoors have blurred into months, it’s been harder to keep track of what happens, when it happens.

This week alone our former police commissioner was suspended from the consultancy post he got the same day he resigned after allegations were made that he was implicated in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder case, Chris Cardona’s name has yet again come up in connection with the same case but as usual nothing was done in that department, and Konrad Mizzi has finally graced our shores with his presence about three months since he left on the same day that we finally got a new Police Commissioner. It really has been business as usual.

It’s truly incredible how little this pandemic has done to change us but then again, it was probably too much to expect a few months of different living to expunge decades of tribalism, greed and a lack of compassion for everything and everyone outside our immediate circles.

Years and years of Catholicism shovelled down our necks couldn’t change us except for giving us strange fixations with sex and guilt complexes from here to Lourdes. Love thy neighbour but only if he loves you; turn thy cheek but only so you can gather the strength to lop your transgressor’s head off. Give to the less fortunate but only if they are Maltese too and white (well, kind of anyway). Anyone who claims to be black and Maltese is not Maltese at all because we all know that black Maltese people don’t exist.

It’s become exhausting to even know where to start when it comes to educating. You would almost feel sorry for people and attempt to double your efforts to explain if it weren’t for the disgusting diatribe that fell from their mouths every time they had to speak about something or someone “different”.

I think the apt, accidental symbol for all this would be the very tanned man who decided to storm Monday’s protest for justice for Lassana Cisse. Part of the so-called counter-protest, he thought it prudent to raise his arm in a classic Nazi salute. It didn’t seem to matter to him at all that someone who looked like him would have never made Hitler’s Aryan cut in a million years.

This is what we do here: we take actions and movements that have a meaning and context and we lazily make no effort to educate ourselves (also the reason why one of our politicians was going around saying that “All lives matter” this week).

And then, of course, let us not forget the rampant misogyny that is always tied in with all this. The amount of comments that I have seen this week targeting women who speak out against racism is staggering and almost all of them concern rape. And then these people have the audacity to call themselves more civilised. Don’t make me laugh.

I would tell everyone who receives such messages to send screenshots of them to the sender’s mother but since they were raised by them, I won’t be holding my breath on getting any positive feedback.

Maybe the problem is I’m an idealist or I haven’t lived here long enough to accept this sorry state of affairs as the norm, but what I do know is that a world void of integrity, justice, compassion and the ability to at least try to be better is not a world any of us should want to live in.

Expect more from your politicians and your people. Demand more.