Gozitan ITS students, who were initially told that they would have to follow courses on offer in Malta, are now attending courses in Gozo after the institute re-opened as usual, despite only a handful of students enrolling.

After parents and students started complaining to the authorities responsible, saying the trips to and from Malta would be too costly, they received a letter from the institute informing them the courses would, after all, be taking place in Gozo as planned.

The institute opened its doors on September 26. Thirteen students are following courses under the direction of head of campus Jesmond Borg.

As a hands-on experience, the students run ‘The Menhir’ restaurant located at the campus under the close supervision of their lecturers. It is open to the public every Thursday and Friday for lunch between 12 and 2pm, starting on Thursday.