The Gozo Business Chamber will be holding its annual general meeting at the Queen Mary University of London Campus in Victoria, on February 9 at 6.30pm.

Mario Borg, Gozo Regional Development Authority CEO, will be providing an overview of the chamber’s work, while Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg will present an overview of the activities carried out by the chamber last year.

The meeting will also be addressed by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, opposition spokeman for Gozo Alex Borg and chamber president Joseph Borg.

The AGM is considered important platform to reflect on the challenges facing Gozo’s economy and to get an insightful and balanced discussion from all stakeholders involved. It will also chart the way forward, outlining the main areas of work that will provide the basis of the chamber’s programme for 2023.