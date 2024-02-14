Business experts will weigh in on whether 2024 will see an upswing in local mergers and acquisitions in a panel discussion to be held on February 19.

The Malta Business Network event will focus on Malta's M&A landscape, with panellists discussing developments in the way valuations are conducted, how businesses can prepare for such deals, and whether policymakers are facilitating mergers and acquisitions.

‘The Art of the Deal: What is the state of Mergers and Acquisitions in Malta?’ will be moderated by Thomas Cremona, Founder of advisory firm idisav.

Cremona will be steering the conversation with panellists JJ Miceli Demajo, CEO of M. Demajo Group, Simon Schembri, Partner at Ganado Advocates, David Pace, Partner and Head of Advisory, at KPMG in Malta, Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking, at HSBC Bank Malta, and Louis de Gabriele, managing partner at Camilleri Preziosi Advocates.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cremona said he would be asking panellists whether they expect to see some big moves in the M&A landscape in the coming months and delving into the psychology of such deals.

Cremona’s idisav is specialised in facilitating business exit planning, joint ventures, and fundraising.

“The main focus of the conversation will be the forecast for 2024 - we have an excellent panel and I’m sure the conversation will touch upon some interesting points,” Cremona said.

The MBN organises monthly panel events bringing regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders together to discuss the most pressing issues facing the country.

The event will be held on Monday, 19th February from 6pm till 8.30pm at OKA;s at The Villa, Main Street, Balluta Bay, St Julians.