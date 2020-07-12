Vassallo Group successfully implemented an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system along with Microsoft Power BI, securing an efficient and productive system across all the group’s companies.

2017 marked the first successful phase of the new ERP system which was implemented at Vassallo Builders. Eventually, it was also implemented at CaterEssence in 2018 and CareMalta in 2019.

ERP is modular software designed to integrate the organisation’s business processes into a single system running on central databases. The finance module shares data with other core business functions, including purchasing, stores, among others.

“When you have nearly 2,000 employees building success and delighting customers across everything from property management to education, having the right tools for the job is critical,” Carlo Aquilina, CIO at Vassallo Group, says.

Together with its consultant, Dr J. Bajada, he group completed the final step in 2019: the implemenation of Microsoft Power BI, a business analytics tool by Microsoft. The programme aims to provide interactive visualisations and business-intelligence capabilities with an interface simple enough for end-users to create their own reports and dashboard.

This technology has facilitated the directors’ process of working on reports for board meetings with abilities to create visuals, graphs and trends.

“We are extracting reports from Dynamics NAV, manipulating data in the Azure SQL Data Warehouse and presenting them using Power BI, so now our chairman and CEOs have all the information they require at a glance to make educated decisions,” Aquilina says.

Founded in 1946, Vassallo Group is a leader in a wide range of industries from construction, elderly care and disability, hospitality and catering, property management as well as education.

This investment has helped the group revolutionise its internal communications and overall infrastructure and, more importantly, boosted both internal efficiency and sales.