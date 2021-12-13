Michael Mallia, a philanthropist, businessman and former president of the Malta Employers’ Association has died, aged 77.

Mallia also served as chairman of the Public Broadcasting Services and was a board member of several companies, ranging from media houses to the national airline Air Malta. Among others, he headed the Employment Commission, and was a panel member of the industrial tribunal.

He was also chairman of the Ghana Mission Foundation which, among others, collected funds to build a hospital in Kumasi, Ghana.

Mallia will also be remembered for setting up Multigas, of which he was managing director, eventually transferring its operations from Ħamrun to Kirkop.

His good friend Victor Aquilina, former editor of Times of Malta, said Mallia is best remembered as a great defender of Church schools during the long-running 1980s ‘jew b’xejn, jew xejn’ dispute with the then socialist government, “which had lost its values and considerably downplayed the great contribution the Church in Malta had given to education over so many years”.

“Michael’s vocal volcanic eruptions in his speeches at public meetings used to galvanise people, strengthening their resolve in defence of the schools.

"Passionate, resolute, fearless – that was Michael Mallia at the height of confrontation,” Aquilina said.

Aquilina said Mallia had “an enduring love” for Cortona in southern Tuscany and loved hosting friends at his place there, showing them the town and the original Laparelli fortification plans at the museum.

Aquilina recalled that Mallia took particular pride in having been a member of the first workforce that made preparations for the negotiation of Malta’s association agreement with the then European Economic Community.

Mallia also sat on the board of the Debono Group, where he has been a member since 2008. Group chief executive Geoffrey Debono told Times of Malta that Mallia will be remembered as a man of integrity and strong principles, and for being very energetic.

“He leaves behind a strong legacy and will surely be missed by his loved ones and colleagues. Michael definitely left a positive impact on our company and many others he was involved in,” he said.

One of his two sons, Stefano Mallia, president of the EU’s European Economic and Social Committee’s Employers' Group, paid tribute to his "friend" and "mentor".