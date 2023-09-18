Business leaders will discuss their experiences on what makes an executive board and the importance of weaving together a wide mix of academic and personal backgrounds, at an upcoming business networking event.

From avoiding the risk of “groupthink” to adapting to emerging tech realities, the panel will discuss the importance of intellectual diversity in the boardroom, and how diversity means more than introducing gender, ethnicity and disability quotas.

The event, entitled “Reimagining Board Composition: Diversifying for Strategy, Trends, and Inclusive Governance” is part of the Malta Business Network’s monthly discussion series.

“The main argument in favour of a diverse board is the wide range of perspectives that each individual would bring to the boardroom table. A diverse board better understands its customer base, the regulatory and business landscape, and the new digital reality facing any particular business,” Fabianne Ruggier, a director in the advisory service line of the firm RSM Malta said.

The panel will include three local directors; Vanessa Said Salmone of the VJ Salomone Group, Natalie Bria Farrugia from the Vassallo Group, and Nadia Pace who sits on various local company boards.

The discussion will be held at OKA’s at The Villa in Balluta on Monday, September 18, at 6pm, and will be moderated by Ruggier.