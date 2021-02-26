The former director-general of the Chamber for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Vince Farrugia, has died aged 77.

Farrugia was for long the director of the GRTU. Tributes poured in as new of his death spread.

Mario Debono, who heads the pharmaceutical sector with the GRTU, paid tribute to Farrugia who he described as a “giant”.

“Words cannot describe the stature of this man amongst small and medium business owners. He was a mentor to many, a safe harbour for the many small businesses that sought his help, a consensus builder on many an agreement with governments, and someone who was never afraid of any challenge, even the most onerous,” he said.

Farrugia had a short and unsuccessful stint in politics when he contested the 2009 MEP election on the Nationalist Party’s ticket.