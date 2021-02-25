For the first time in Malta, Master’s courses in the Business of Fashion and in Elderly Care Management have started to be delivered.

Idea Academy has launched its selection of Master’s programmes which will kick off in April, with programmes which also include Artificial Intelligence and its sought-after Healthcare Management and Leadership.

By popular demand, Idea Academy will also be bringing back its Property Agents Award course, essential for real estate agents and property brokers to obtain their licence to operate. This short course will start in March and run throughout the rest of the year.

Initially founded in 2005 as Idea Leadership and Management Institute, Idea Academy over time evolved into one of Malta’s leading higher education institutions accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority. The academy offers a selection of bespoke, accredited programmes in the different fields of management, from certificate level right up to Master’s level.

The rigorous accreditation process, which is carried out separately for each and every module within every single programme that Idea Academy develops, ensures a very high quality standard. Upon completion of each course, graduates receive an internationally-recognised qualification.

The bespoke nature of the courses means that each programme is homegrown with the collaboration of industry experts and leading academics, ensuring that they are fully grounded in industry.

The Business of Fashion Master’s programmes, for instance, was developed with the help of Filippo Pernisco, the academic director of the Accademia Italiana – Arte, Moda and Design.

Idea Academy caters exclusively for adults, many of whom are already seasoned practitioners and professionals.

“We are extremely student-centric in our approach,” Idea Academy’s managing director Silvio De Bono explained.

“All our students lead extremely hectic professional and personal lives, and our entire learning experience is structured in a way to fully accommodate and support them along their journey.”

All courses are carried out on a part-time basis, with lessons taking place only once a week. Idea Academy had already adopted a blended approach to learning prior to the pandemic, but all lessons have since been shifted completely online.

“The current situation has been a challenge,” Dr De Bono continued.

“However, we have seen people reconsidering their career paths and wanting to invest in themselves. Some have been seeking a career change and wanting to follow a path they are passionate about. Others have been seeking to advance their careers further and to prepare themselves to move up to the next level.”

Additionally, through the Malta Enterprise’s Get Qualified scheme, anyone who is residing and paying tax in Malta can get 70 per cent of their course fees back.

For more information, call 2145 6310, e-mail on info@ideaeducation.com.mt or visit the Academy’s website ideaeducation.com.mt.