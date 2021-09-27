Businesses that invest in machinery, technology, structural changes or training to make their workplaces more accessible can now tap a Malta Enterprise fund to help cover costs.

The scheme, launched on Monday, will cover up to 90 per cent of such investment - up to a maximum of €10,000 - and is also open to self-employed businesses.

It covers investments such as:

Machinery like motion wheels, alarms and electric systems that can help people with a disability. Minor structural changes to buildings to improve access, provided they are certified by an architect to be in line with standards. Technology to assist visually impaired individuals to read, or to magnify writings, and other such technologies. Resurfacing spaces within the company to ease wheelchair access or help visually impaired people move from one space to another. Providing accessible formats such as Braille, and recorded messages to provide health and safety information at the workplace. Professional training for employees to use this technology.

The scheme is being run by Malta Enterprise in consultation with the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD).

Minister Miriam Dalli, who is responsible for the state agency, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability Samantha Pace Gasan were all present for the launch.

This scheme is open till August 2023. More information is available at Business First .