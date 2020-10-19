Business planning, EU and other business funds, and ISO quality certification are three topics that will be covered by Edward Firman during the next Malta BNI Business Briefing (BBB), entitled ‘Business Planning for Uncertain Times’, being held tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20, at noon.

Held remotely via zoom, the Malta BNI Business Briefings initiative is a series of online meetings organised by Malta BNI, a body which forms part of the global Business Networking International (www.bni.com). The organisation fosters stronger collaboration between businesses and is creating new commercial opportunities, especially in these challenging times.

Firman is a business economist and a certified public accountant, who practises as an independent management and financial consultant focusing on business planning, sourcing EU and other business funds, and ISO quality certification. He worked for several years with Unilever Ltd in the UK and a major business enterprise in Malta as finance director.

In 2003, he set up his own management consultancy firm, Dr Edward Firman & Associates, which has assisted businesses in a variety of sectors including insurance, tourism, manufacturing, IT, hospitality and legal services to formulate and implement strategic and business plans, obtain funding from the EU and other sources, and become ISO certified. He also lectures on these topics at various academic institutions.

In his business briefing presentation, Firman will be focusing on the best management and financial tools and techniques available to assist business enterprises to assess their position and identify their path forward in these uncertain times.

For more information on this free-of-charge event, e-mail Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com or Carmel Bonello at carmelbonello2020@outlook.com.