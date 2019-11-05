The Malta Aviation Conference & Expo (MACE), a new B2B and B2C aviation networking event in Malta, was held between October 30 and November 1, at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Valletta.

The inaugural edition of the conference was the first of its kind to be organised in Malta, with the aim of creating an environment of collaboration and cooperation for aviation leaders to come together and help each other succeed, profit and thrive.

The event was supported by Transport Malta and held under the patronage of the European Business Aviation Association and the Malta Business Aviation Association.

The MACE was founded by DC Aviation Group, The Concept Stadium and Novargo. Speaking at the launch of the MACE during a press conference, Stanley Bugeja and Jonathan Dalli, founder members of MACE, said: “Malta is fast becoming Europe’s favourite aviation jurisdiction with a number of airlines setting up in Malta. The Maltese aircraft register has now exceeded the 300-aircraft milestone and more than 35 airlines call Malta home. Important MROs have setup in Malta and more are expected to follow suit.

“This is why we wanted to create a unique event to target delegates interested in or that are part of the industry and offer them the opportunity to engage directly with policy makers, business aviation professionals and end-users – one-of-a-kind and a first for the island.”

MACE 2019 attracted various policy makers, operators, aviation industry professionals, legal and regulatory consultants and global users. The event also included a number of international and local speakers who shared their knowledge with the participants and audience.

“I’ve always described Malta as a business aviation-friendly jurisdiction. The reason for that there is an attitude by everyone involved in this industry, that we are very open for business. Normally, not only in Malta but everywhere, we hear about the various levels of bureaucracy when dealing with government matters,” said Mr Bugeja, managing director of DC Aviation (Malta) Ltd.

“In fact, what the industry has experienced in Malta is that it’s one of the few places within the EU jurisdiction where things are done efficiently and properly. In Malta we have a can-do attitude while following the necessary regulations. For instance, if you want to register an aircraft, this is done, even if over the weekend or early morning.”

Razvan Stefan, accountable manager and CEO at Emperor Aviation, added: “Today, there are challenges out there in the aviation industry that people might not imagine. For instance, no one knows what will happen with Brexit and other political situations like in Iraq and Iran.

“Or else you can have other problems, like for instance an aircraft that cannot travel directly from Russia to Ukraine. So, the strength and connectivity in Malta is very important and this is due to the country’s geographical position.”