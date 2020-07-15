The Mapfre Malta business training programme for 2020 was originally planned as classroom training. However, due to the extraordinary circumstances presented by the coronavirus, they had to be creative and agile by revamping their training programme in its entirety to online training.

This was only possible due to the excellent teamwork that is prevalent within the group along with the great partnership offered by PwC in terms of both training coordination and communication to the Mapfre sales network. Mapfre Malta is comprised of Mapfre Middlesea and Mapfre MSV Life.

The Mapfre Malta distribution network is trained to sell both life and non-life insurance to the group’s clients. Tied insurance intermediaries, front-line employees and bancassurance are obliged under the insurance distribution rules to undertake a minimum of 15 hours of continuous professional development (CPD) training in each calendar year.

Carrying out this CPD training is an ongoing and important process and is no small feat, especially when the training needs to cater for more than 600 persons across the entire group’s network.

The chief officer of the sales network and business training for Mapfre Middlesea, Lynne Joslin, said: “Business training plays an important role in ensuring that our sales teams are engaged in their work, feel a sense of value, as well as broadening of knowledge, teaching new skills and sharpening existing ones, so that they may service the group’s clients in a professional manner and to the best of their abilities.”