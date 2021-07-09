Two funding schemes to help businesses recover from the pandemic were launched on Friday.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli announced the initiatives at a press conference, saying they will help kickstart economic activity in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“To assist businesses post-COVID-19, we are encouraging enterprises to apply for these schemes to help them shift towards more digital and sustainable operations”, she said.

Managed by Malta Enterprise, these schemes are part of a €20 million aide package announced earlier this year.

The first scheme, entitled ReStart, will see eligible businesses benefit from €5,000 to be used on professional consultancy services to adapt to post-pandemic reality.

Malta Enterprise will be extending this assistance to €10,000 so that businesses can implement the recommendations given by the advisory service.



Another scheme entitled Change to Grow, will see Malta Enterprise finance consultancy services for business to renew their business models and increase competitiveness.

This scheme was also originally set at €5,000 but has been doubled.

A vetted list of advisors has been compiled by the Chamber of Commerce, and is available on its website.

Eligible applicants are not restricted to choose from this list.



Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said he and his team were working to speed up the payment process of schemes already announced.

He said Malta Enterprise has meanwhile launched these two new incentives to help businesses find the right professional assistance.



For more information is available on www.regeneration.maltaenterprise.com

Queries can be sent via email on regeneration@maltaenterprise.com, or over the phone on 144.