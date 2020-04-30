Businesses needed wider support and more realistic guidance from the authorities to avoid further redundancies, a third survey carried out by the Malta Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise has shown.

The chamber said in a statement it was carrying out such surveys regularly to ensure it was up to date with the real situation on the ground at all times during its discussions with the authorities on behalf of business.

The results of the latest survey confirmed the trends emerging from the previous two, conducted in the past weeks.

The chamber said it had long called for a change in approach in providing wage support to businesses based on criteria linked to loss in turnover rather than one based on NACE codes (statistical classification of economic activities).

Businesses lying outside the relevant NACE codes were enduring grave difficulties at the moment while the authorities were hampered by a lack of objective criteria on approving support.

The provision of direct financial support might be eased off with a gradual lifting of the lock-down measures under strict regulation and supervision.

To this end, the chamber proposed a concrete exit-strategy to government on how the economic lock-down could be eased out, to allow a gradual re-opening of the economy.

This measure would safeguard jobs and would be expected to start releasing the pressure from the public purse. A similar measure would also contribute to the restoration of a much needed feel-good factor.

“When, and only when, the green light is given from a national medical stand-point, should we start looking at easing the lockdown. However, once our health authorities tell us that it is safe to do so, we should start giving some clarity and guidance to our businesses for them to be able to plan ahead appropriately and tangibly” chamber president David Xuereb said.

Other chamber proposals made in recent weeks are related to rents which continue to emerge as a grave concern for businesses experiencing zero or negative revenue situations.

Such concerns continue to be strongly highlighted by members through the surveys and the chamber reiterated its calls for clarity on the matter.

Specifically, in recent weeks, the chamber requested that rents payable to the Lands Authority and Malta Industrial Parks be waived.

The chamber said that in the coming days, it would utilise the feedback received from its grassroots in large, medium and small enterprises in its regular representations with the authorities with a view to ensure that the country emerged from this unfortunate situation with the least casualties possible.