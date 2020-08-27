Some 16,000 businesses across Malta and Gozo are to be refunded half of what they paid in electricity bills in July, August and September, economy minister Silvio Schembri said on Thursday.

€35 million have been allocated for the purpose.

The refunds form part of the economic recovery package announced by the prime minister in June.

"We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with businesses and families throughout this journey for the regeneration of our economy. Our goal is to continue to safeguard as many jobs as possible,” the minister said.

The scheme is aimed at businesses which also benefited from the COVID-19 wages supplement.

Schembri explained at a press conference that a business with one outlet may claim a grant of up to €1,500. Businesses with multiple outlets which employ a substantial number of employees benefiting from the wage supplement can be eligible for a maximum of up to €7,500.

The CEO of Malta Enterprise, Kurt Farrugia, explained that the application process will be outlined in an initial email which will be sent to eligible businesses from September 1.

This will be then followed by a link to an online application form through which businesses must submit details such as an account number. The account number is to be verified by the submission of a scanned copy of any electricity bill received before July.

This will be then followed by an ‘Enterprise in Difficulty Declaration’ form which should be signed and scanned, followed then by an ‘Aid Received’ form which must also be signed and scanned.“Malta Enterprise will then verify with ARMS the amount paid by the applicant for bills covering the period of July till September. It shall then proceed with refunding the businesses directly.

The refund may be done in more than one payment.

For further assistance, one may contact Business First on phone 144 during office hours, or send an email to regeneration@maltaenterprise.com. www.maltaenterprise.com.