The Busker, a band which has been present in the local scene for the past five years, are back with their first single off their upcoming collaborative Trilogy EP entitled X.

The first single titled Just A Little Bit More is a collaboration with Matthew James, a successful local artist who enjoys a solo career and also forms part of the electronic dance group MTEAM.

This is not the first time the two acts have worked together, as James was also responsible for co-producing the band’s sophomore album Ladies and Gentlemen, which went on to win best album at the 2019 Lovin’ Malta Music Awards.

With a recent change in their line-up, the band wants to take their music into new territories. In this pop funk track we find them experimenting with more modern sounds compared to their previous material, which had more retro/vintage influenced styles.

The three-minute track is accompanied with a video which sees The Busker collaborating with The Unit, a dance collective group, and also features a fun and easy to replicate dance routine during the catchy hook throughout the song. X is a new chapter for The Busker, a transition if you will, to new and exciting times. It will incorporate three collaborating artists, featured on three tracks, over the span of three months.

Just A Little Bit More is out today, October 30.