Malta’s early exit from the Eurovision Song Contest was no reason for anyone to consider that Malta should pull out of the contest, The Busker have said.

The boy band performed their song Dance (Our Own Party) in the contest's first semi-final in Liverpool with 14 other participants, which included favourites Sweden and Finland. They failed to make it through despite a credible performance.

The result was a disappointment, the band admitted in comments to Eurovision Song Malta Facebook page, but it had been a great experience which would not end now.

They were not disheartened because they could well remember where they started from, just a short time ago, they said.

"This was an opportunity for people to get to know us, for those thinking about participating next year, go for it, it is an opportunity like no other,” said David ‘Dav. Jr’ Meilak, a member of the three-man band.

The band thanked all who voted for it and for having given them the opportunity to represent Malta and said they would issue a new song within a few months.