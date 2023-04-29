Musical trio The Busker left Malta for Liverpool on Saturday morning, two weeks before their big Eurovision night.

It marks a return of sorts for the Maltese 2023 Eurovision Song Contest hopefuls: a few years ago, they were busking outside the city’s iconic The Cavern Club, lead singer Dav Jr. told X2 in an exclusive interview last week.

Come May 9, they will be appearing to a somewhat larger audience, at the the M&S Bank Liverpool Arena.

The Busker will perform their song Dance (Our Own Party) in the competition’s first semi-final, with the hope of qualifying for the Saturday, May 13 grand finale.

“We’re very excited,” Dav.Jr told TVM as they prepared to catch their flight. The band will perform their first stage rehearsal on Sunday.

The Busker has been a fixture in the local music scene for the past 10 years. But they’ve never experienced anything quite like the Eurovision Song Contest.

