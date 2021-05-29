The Buskett woodland will host a new falconry centre to act as a reference point for the sport and host a rehabilitation and reintroduction programme for the birds of prey.

The centre, a project by the Malta Falconers Club (MFC) with the support of Ambjent Malta, is intended to provide a hands-on experience to Buskett visitors, as well as information on the ancient practice of falconry and the behaviour of birds of prey.

Announcing the initiative on Saturday, environment minister Aaron Farrugia said the new centre would also host technical workshops and educational talks to promote education on cultural heritage and biodiversity.

Farrugia said falconry was synonymous with nature conservation and management and related educational issues, as falconry techniques are widely used in conservation and rehabilitation of birds of prey - for repopulation, reinforcement, or reintroduction.

The new site will serve to establish a reference site on a national level promoting the historic accounts of the practice of falconry and its strong ties to the Maltese islands during the 16th and 17th century.

The MFC will also embark on a project to rehabilitate birds of prey and reintroduce different species to the wild.

Club president Lucas Micallef said the club was already involved in pest eradication and control initiatives to support flourishing the local flora and fauna for a better ecosystem.

"Most falconers around the globe have at some time been involved in the rehabilitation of sick and injured birds of prey, and eventual reintroduction programmes. By means of diverse falconry techniques, one will ensure that not only will the birds be able to fly, but they will be fit and able to hunt independently in the wild before being released,” he said.