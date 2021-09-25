The historic Vaulted Grotto in Buskett will be restored by Ambjent Malta in a project expected to cost €323,000, the environment ministry announced on Saturday.

The structure, which dates back to the Order of St John, will be consolidated and preserved while damage sustained over the years will be repaired.

Parts of the Grotto will be mapped electronically to retain the structure’s feature elements.

Works will include the exposure of the vault right above the grotto and measures to avoid further deterioration, as well as structural pinning of vertical elements to enhance the structure’s stability. Ancillary works include restoration of the masonry fabric and Grotto fountain.

Buskett has Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and a Special Protection Area (SPA) status and serves as an important concentration point for birds of prey, many of which are of international importance.