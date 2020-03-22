Year 5 teachers and pupils at St Nicholas College’s Dingli primary school, recently visited Buskett Gardens, one of the few woodland areas in Malta, to investigate the litter situation.

The investigation was carried out as part of the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) programme, which is designed to encourage students to probe local environmental issues and propose solutions through investigative reporting and photojournalism.

Plastic bottles and containers leach hazardous chemicals and can suffocate small animals.

As they strolled along the pathways, the pupils noticed a number of rubbish bins in the area. However, they were dismayed to come across all sorts of litter scattered all over the place, including plastic bags and bottles, orange peel, empty snack packets, used tissues, cigarette butts and broken glass. They even found a garbage bag hanging on a tree branch.

It’s a shame that irresponsible individuals leave rubbish behind them, impacting the environment we all live in. Litter produces hazardous chemicals which can leach out and pollute the soil and water nearby, causing lasting damage to the flora and fauna.

Litter destroys the natural habitat of insects, birds and wild plants. It may even kill certain small animals as they may become trapped in plastic bags and suffocate.

The students took photos of the eyesores and degraded habitats to use in posters to help raise awareness about the need to maintain a better environment.

Back in class, the pupils discussed and researched what happens to plastics after they are thrown away and how they affect the environment. The students chose the best photo taken and were asked to create a caption. They also wrote articles to report what they had witnessed and to suggest possible solutions, and how to inspire action and changes in people’s lifestyles.

Since the pupils’ aim was to pass on their message to the wider school and social community, their work has been published on the Story Jumper ebook platform, and features also on the school’s website and St Nicholas College’s social media outlets.

Everyone can be instrumental in helping to turn the tide in favour of a greener, safer and cleaner planet for the community. You can do your part too!

Nayessa Gauci and Amy Vella are members of the EkoSkola committee at St Nicholas College’s primary school, Dingli.