Inter Miami announced on Friday they are signing former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets to team-up with Lionel Messi at the Major League Soccer club.

Messi said earlier this month he was moving to Miami and he will now be re-united with his former Barca team-mate Busquets.

Inter Miami posted a tweeted heralding the arrival of the player.

"Si, Busi" read the twitter post, referring to Busquets’ nickname. The tweet included quotes praising Busquets from several people in the game including former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque.

