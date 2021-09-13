Sergio Busquets said on Monday he was still in a “state of shock” after Lionel Messi’s departure as Barcelona prepare to start their first Champions League without the Argentinian since 2003.
Barca face Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in Group E on Tuesday and will begin the competition as outsiders following a traumatic summer transfer window.
Facing debts of more than a billion euros, the club let go 11 players, including Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain after being told his contract could not be renewed.
