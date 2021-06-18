Spain captain Sergio Busquets will travel with the squad on Friday for their second Euro 2020 Group E game against Poland after being given the all-clear from Covid-19 following a first positive test.

Busquets has been allowed to rejoin the squad, the Spanish football federation confirmed, after a negative result in his latest PCR test — but he is not expected to play against Poland.

The midfielder had to self-isolate at home after his positive test on June 6 and has therefore not trained for 12 days. Busquets is more likely to return for Spain’s final group game against Slovakia on Wednesday.

