Michael Busscher and Noa Lynn Van Leuven won titles at Malta International Darts Open that was held in the past week at the Kirkop Sports Complex.

Dutch player Busscher overcame the challenge of German player Marcus Maier 5-3 in what turned out to be an exciting encounter.

The match turned out to be an open contest but in the end, Busscher seemed to hold too much prowess for his opponent to secure victory.

As regards the Maltese contingent, Norbert Attard and Eucharist Baldacchino reached the Last 32. Attard bowed out to tournament finalist Maier 4-2 while Baldacchino lost to German player Marc Burmeister 4-0.

In the women’s category, Van Leuwen was in a class of her own when she brushed aside German player Irina Armstrong 5-0 in the final.

