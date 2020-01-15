The forthcoming departure of Simon Busuttil from Malta’s parliament could open the door for former popular PN broadcaster and commentator David Thake to make it to parliament.

Dr Busuttil was appointed secretary general of the centre-right European People’s Party, which means he will now resign his seat in the Maltese parliament.

Dr Busuttil was elected from the 11th and 12th electoral districts in the 2017 general election. At the time, he gave up his seat in the 11th district, meaning he will now resign his 12th district seat.

Mr Thake had inherited the most votes from Dr Busuttil among candidates who were not elected from that district.

Should he decide to run, Mr Thake would probably have former St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea as his closest rival in a casual election. Candidates in casual elections are elected on the basis of vote preferences they would have inherited from a resigning MP.

Mr Thake also served in St Paul’s Bay council before resigning, saying at the time that he could no longer represent the Nationalist Party, given his views on Adrian Delia as its leader. He had described Dr Delia as not fit for purpose.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Mr Thake said a number of considerations had to be made before deciding whether to run and he would take a decision once matters actually materialised.

Dr Busuttil is expected to assume the new role in March.