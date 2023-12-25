It was a busy Christmas Day at Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta, which threw open its doors to welcome over 150 people for breakfast and lunch.

The mood was a bustling and cheerful one with Christmas music accompanying a busy lunchtime rush when Times of Malta visited the soup kitchen’s historic home in Valletta.

Chef Jean-Pierre Micallef prepared a meal of roasted turkey, potatoes and vegetables, lasagne and fruit-topped sweet pastries for dessert, served up by a team of smiling and enthusiastic volunteers.

“It’s very nice to see the appreciation of people who maybe are lonely and would have been alone today. When you give, you receive more back... it was a very nice experience,” said volunteer Joanne Yilmaz.

The soup kitchen also gave away gift bags.

This was her third time helping at the soup kitchen, but her husband Atakan volunteers up to five times per week.

“Very good food, with different types of food served every day, and friendly service,” he said of the kitchen. And although a Muslim, Atakan doesn’t see any conflict with volunteering at a Catholic Franciscan-run centre: “Same God,” he said simply.

Those visiting the soup kitchen on Christmas Day were also given a gift bag containing food items such as rice and canned goods and a card made by primary school children.

One such card written by Mikhail from St Margaret College in Żabbar read: “The gift of love, the gift of peace, the gift of happiness, may all these be yours at Christmas.”

The gift bags contained a Christmas card.

Open since August 2021, the soup kitchen has become a valued part of many of its visitors’ lives, offering friendship and a meal to any who ask for it.

Many are homeless, or struggling with mental health issues, its founder Franciscan friar Marcellino Micallef explained, stressing the kitchen provides a safe space for people to find food, emotional support and, in some cases, a job.

One young Columbian woman who asked not to be named explained that she had struggled for months to find employment before asking for help.

“I went all around Malta looking for work but had no luck. Then Father Marcellino helped me and now I have a job. My life changed when I visited the soup kitchen,” she said.

Earlier this month, the kitchen received a helping hand from ultrarunner Stephen Sammut Nurminen, whose 24-hour run around the university track in Msida led to the donation of 1,600 meals.

“He’s unique, I have only words of gratitude for him,” Fr Marcellino said of the athlete.

The kitchen centre's founder Franciscan friar Marcellino Micallef had a Christmas message.

Calling the day’s work a “great joy,” Father Marcellino said the soup kitchen had welcomed people from across the country on Christmas Day.

“It’s a moment of peace, joy and gratitude... thank you Malta, thank you all of you”, he said.