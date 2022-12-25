A team of volunteers at the Franciscan Fathers' Soup Kitchen in Valletta had a busy Christmas Day, cooking and serving a meal and sweets to over 100 people.

The Soup Kitchen has been catering to the homeless, the hungry or simply those in need of friendship and a cup of tea since August 2021, providing for hundreds of people from Malta and overseas.

The kitchen’s chef and only paid employee, Jean-Pierre Micallef, a former chef at one of Malta’s leading wedding venues, prepared a menu of roasted chicken, turkey and potatoes, vegetables, lasagne and artfully prepared desserts.

"It’s very satisfying when you see someone smile. When you give, life is very abundant to you”, said volunteer Sandra Cachia. "It could easily have been any one of us if we’d made different decisions in life."

The kitchen’s motto is “life with dignity”, something its founder, Franciscan friar Marcellino Micallef was keen to emphasise.

More meals ready to be picked up by the needy at Franciscans' Soup Kitchen.

“We don’t just provide food, but also toilets, showers and even underwear. These things are important, and they mean dignity.”

In addition to its catering staff, the kitchen also counts on volunteers offering professional services including social work, psychotherapy, law, nursing and barbering.

Asked about the people who visit the kitchen, he said it’s a history of suffering, loneliness and trauma.

"The common denominator is mental health, then drugs and alcohol”, he said.

“In Malta, we have hundreds sleeping outside and thousands sleeping in garages... Up until September, we used to have between 70 and 80 people coming each day. Now, we cater for between 100 and 140 people per day, and 91 per cent are Maltese.”

Munzer Aks, a Syrian refugee, interpreter and computer technician, recounted his story to Times of Malta, and how the kitchen helped him.

“The people here helped me find a full-time job and I’ve been working for almost two weeks now. I’m an immigrant and a refugee, and I’m forever grateful to Malta for rescuing me at sea” he said.

“We were at sea for three days, thirsty and hungry. It was a trauma, but now I’m much better and my mental health has improved. I love this place and Father Marcellino very much.”

“Christmas means also joy, and joy is contagious," Fr Micallef continued. "Share your joy with others and your joy will be within you. I wish you all the best."

To find out more about the soup kitchen, visit http://soupkitchenofmvalletta.com/