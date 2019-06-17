The work of the Malta Football Association is continuing unabated during the summer months.

A report published on the mfa.com.mt, said that the Malta FA administration, led by president Bjorn Vassallo, is in the midst of a busy period with meetings for the Association’s Bureau, Executive Committee and the Council.

The Bureau, which is made up of the Malta FA top officials, namely the Association President, the three Vice-Presidents – Ludovico Micallef, Dr Matthew Paris and Adrian Casha, General Secretary Dr Angelo Chetcuti, and Treasurer Ivan Mizzi, met for the second time this season on Thursday evening. The first Bureau meeting for 2019-20 was held on July 22, two days after the Annual General Meeting.

The first meeting of the Executive Committee for season 2019-20 took place on Friday.

The 20-strong Executive Committee comprises the Association’s top officials and representatives of the clubs in the different divisions as well as Member Associations.

The Exco meeting preceded the Malta FA Council meeting early next week.

All the 53 clubs affiliated with the Malta FA and Member Associations are represented in the Council which will convene for the first time on Monday since the 2019 AGM.