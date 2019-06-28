Busy Spinola junction and the roads leading to it will be closed tonight and tomorrow night because of road works, Infrastructure Malta has warned.

It said that in view of overnight works on the upgrade of Spinola Junction, St George’s Road from Paceville to Spinola and vice versa will be closed between 8pm-5am.

Also closed will be M.A Vassalli Road to Spinola, and (from 11pm) George Borg Olivier Road from Balluta to Spinola.

The works started last week, causing a nightmare for motorists stuck in long traffic jams under a blazing sun.

The project is expected to be completed this week when final road surfacing is laid.