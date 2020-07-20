A collision between two buses at the bend of the road near the Barracuda Restaurant in St Julian's early on Monday caused traffic misery for people going to work.

The accident happened shortly after 6.30am.

People on the scene said the crash was minor, but the busy road was blocked and a long traffic jam formed quickly.

No one was injured, but the passengers were taken off the buses.

A tail-back of buses at the scene of the accident.