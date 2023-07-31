The Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA) said it has been going through a very busy period, all while finalising a comprehensive restructuring exercise initiated late last year.

Between April 13 and 14, the MBA hosted visiting members of the Estonian Banking Association and member banks to an intensive two-day programme. The agenda was mainly focused on AML, CFT, financial crime and sanctions monitoring, and meetings were also held with the MFSA, FIAU, Sanctions Monitoring Board, industry specialists and MBA member banks.

For the first time ever, the MBA held a training programme specifically conceived for bank non-executive directors (NEDs). This event, held on June 5 and 6, was prepared in conjunction with the Institute of Financial Services (IFS) Malta and the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) and supported by the MFSA. The programme was delivered by Andrew Cunningham from the LIBF, a specialist in corporate governance and bank risk and regulation. Close to 40 participants attended the highly successful event which also included a panel session composed of seasoned professionals in financial services.

Meanwhile, the MBA formally launched a restructuring of its operations and work streams intended to ensure better coverage of the dynamic industry in which its member banks operate. To this end, the MBA adopted a new Sstatute which formally created six standing committees made up of experts representing all the member banks.

Hailing these development, MBA secretary general Karol Gabarretta said: “With the practical implementation of our new statute and restructuring process, we look to make the association more proactive and responsive to the needs of our member banks and the markets they serve. We hope to further translate this into more advocacy, activities and engagement for the good of the banking sector, the financial services industry and the public at large.”