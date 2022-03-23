International appointments for match officials in the coming days are coming thick and fast over this March window.

Recently confirmed FIFA badge Referee Philip Farrugia will be joined by long-standing assistant referee Alan Camilleri to officiate at the UEFA U19 Championships, Elite round Group 1 mini-tournament.

This competition is hosted by the Hungarian Football Federation and will be held between Wednesday and Tuesday, March 29. The participating teams are Hungary, Israel, Scotland and Turkey.

The tournament will be played at the ETO Park Stadion in the Hungarian city of Győr.

Furthermore, two more Maltese officials have been entrusted to officiate in the UEFA European U17 Championships, Elite round Group 3 mini tournament, scheduled for the coming days.

