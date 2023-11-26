The Great Mosta Tree Mutilation. Pretty terrifying when you realise that the uprooting of that town’s trees would most certainly have gone ahead if activists – on and off social media – had not made their voices heard and presence felt.

And it is a sad fact that both the prime minister and the opposition leader wouldn’t have known (or perhaps, cared?) about the butchery, let alone tried to stop it, had there been no such reaction. Sadder still, considering what went down in Malta last July, is that I am still writing about protecting our nation’s trees.

July 2023 may be for some a distant memory. Let me remind you that it was hot – bloody hot – for two interminable weeks. Forty degrees Celsius ‘felt like’ 43 degrees. The grid came to a grinding halt. Nobody was spared as generators failed to kick in, leaving hospitals and retirement homes gasping for breath.

Supermarkets, restaurants and hotels were forced to close their doors, throwing out food and turning away patrons and guests. Tourism was on hold and the government was embarrassed. Had it been election time, its chances would have been nil. It was the ultimate shit-show and the government’s greatest challenge to date.

But was there a silver lining, I wondered? Perhaps now the government (and also the opposition) would finally appreciate the critical importance of trees, whose cooling properties are so much more reliable than air conditioning (useless anyway during a power cut).

Beyond lowering urban temperatures, trees, of course, have a benign effect on mental health and calm and soothe human beings and animals alike. No amount of artificial grass, potted plants or ‘pop-up’ green spaces can do that.

The July before, I experienced the London heatwave. Forty degrees Celsius for the first time ever. Yes, it was hot there but, compared with ours, it was a walk in the park. Both literally and metaphorically. I put that down to the abundance of trees, plus the fact that I was able to walk in an actual park.

And the tree-lined streets added shade as well. That was a huge difference, both physically and psychologically. In that great, pulsating, never-sleeping city, I was cooler, more comfortable and certainly calmer.

The benefits of trees are considerable. Not only do they promote physical and mental well-being, they manage storm-water, reduce air pollution and provide food and habitat for birds and other creatures. They’re an important investment whichever way you look at them. And existing mature trees – the ones we know from way back – are a treasured part of our heritage and fundamental to our identity. Which means that I will never understand why the Mosta local council came up with a project so destructive of its own town square. And the begrudging U-turn was clearly forced by political pressure and expedience. Certainly not one iota of sincere regret or change of heart.

Trees have a benign effect on mental health - Michela Spiteri

Residents were never consulted; the architect was ignored. The council just forged ahead. All very worrying. I actually listened to residents on the 8 o’clock news, all of whom were appalled. Their shock was palpable. The trees, they explained, were their collective memories, not just shade and aesthetic pleasure. Nothing made sense. The only logical explanation is that members of the local council just don’t like trees.

Perhaps they are ’synthetic turf’ sort of people, the kind who choose to tile over their own gardens and do away with trees altogether because, as you know, trees lose their leaves and ‘dirty’ the place. If such was the case, then I’m afraid these public servants are exactly the sort who should be as far away from our trees and our councils as is humanly possible.

And if this isn’t enough to depress you, please know that this had the blessing of the Environment and Resources Authority – a body which can usually be counted on to destroy (rather than protect) what remains of our natural environment.

This is the same authority which authorised the pruning and uprooting of 300-year-old carob trees in Dingli and gave its blessing to the Central Link project whose road widening led to the uprooting of at least 450 mature trees, including several protected species. The fact that every single local council member – from both sides of the political divide – voted in favour of the removal of these ficus trees is a cause for great concern. So much so that I ask what exactly is the point of an environment minister and where was she?

And what exactly is the point of spending €700 million on a seven-year initiative ‘to deliver green open spaces’, when it appears that local councils, the ERA, Transport Malta et al. can just rip out trees on the spur of the moment.

And, please, spare us the ‘transplanting’ spiel. Knocking down a church to erect another is a sacrilege. There’s even a saying about it in Maltese. Once trees are uprooted, it’s the end. They’re lost forever and with that the identity of the place, never to return. Whether or not they turn up elsewhere is neither here nor there.

I get a kick out of seeing trees. A bench beneath a tree in some village raises my spirits – just like the other day in Kerċem. For me, a tree is like a church or a historic location. I am in awe of their permanence, that so many predate us and will outlive us. The reason Floriana and even Valley Road are so beautiful (the latter despite being akin to an industrial area) is because they are full of trees. And I hate, hate, hate the idea of ‘street furniture’ composed of potted dwarf trees and shrubs. Synthetic turf is naffer still.

The time has come for a truly independent regulator, a body (like the judiciary) that enjoys absolute independence and can protect Malta’s trees and her environment against ministers, authorities, local councils and, indeed, anyone happy to burn in a treeless subtopian desert.