In teaching about justice, human rights and sustainability issues, the question I am most frequently asked is ‘But what can I do’?

I am normally reluctant to immediately answer the question. The issues involved are often an ideological, practical, and emotional minefield and I am also often aware of being ‘set up’ by the questioner.

Nonetheless, the question is not just reasonable but is also in so many ways fundamental. Fundamental to attempting to ‘fix’ an issue but also fundamental to addressing our sense of ourselves and our place in the world.

Over the years I have compiled a list of some of the common responses to the question around which the debate revolves.

So, in the context of the wider readership of the Times of Malta, I offer 10 responses to the question as we reflect on 2021 and look to 2022.

1. Value yourself, your community and nature

Our lives are significantly defined by relationships. The relationships we have with ourselves (inner and outer); those with others (near and far) and those with nature (in all dimensions). We also have other relationships with more intangible concepts such as right and wrong, just and unjust, destructive and constructive etc.

Despite private and public chatter, these relationships are at the core of our being and our welfare and when they are out of sync or seriously damaged, we suffer, especially when in denial.

Too many of our relationships today are broken and in need of urgent repair, especially those with nature and with different ‘others’. Each of us is in an immediate position to restore those relationships in real and tangible ways. If we stop for a moment and reflect, we already know those ways – we do not need them pointed out. Dignity and respect at their core.

2. Do the everyday

Our daily lives are full to the brim with choices. Those of us living in the richer world have far more choice than those who don’t (even though we like to deny this). We can use those everyday choices to build just relationships that advantage the planet and others and thereby ourselves.

Many of us believe that change can only come about through ‘big’ events, organisations, or grand agendas. Some of us even believe that change is the business of others or even solely of the government, nothing to do with the ‘little’ us. Yet others like to believe that what we can do at the micro level changes nothing fundamentally.

Being mindful that all our daily behaviours and minor actions impact on others (and not just ‘local’ others) and on our environment is a crucial starting point. Making the choice to engage consciously and positively (rather than mindlessly or casually) is a key dimension of what it means to live daily life as a human being.

3. Live in the wider world not the narrower one

The past years have witnessed a resurgence of narrow and reactionary nationalisms.

Despite knowing that COVID-19 is a global rather than a British, Chinese, or African phenomenon, we respond by folding into ourselves. We like to think we can be ‘safe’ by sealing ourselves off from others.

Malta is no exception to this delusion, suffering in so many ways from a particularly virulent form of SIV – small island virus. We ignore the realities of interdependence (trade, travel, law, food, energy, investment, conflict, human rights, sustainability etc.) and delude ourselves that we can ‘go it alone’.

Malta is part of a bigger world. It cannot go it alone, writes Colm Regan. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

This approach will not work for Malta (or others) in either the short or longer term. The challenges we face, the opportunities we have, the creativity and energy we will need as well as the diversity of experiences required are not simply ‘national’ but international and even universal.

4. Find and exercise your voice

It requires very little insight to recognise that Malta is currently in a serious mess, one entirely of its own making. Through the machinations and criminal agendas of a small but powerful elite, Maltese society is now a significantly hollow shell. A superficial look might suggest all is well, but any considered reflection reveals a deeply damaged country.

But alongside this embedded criminal conspiracy is a historically practised public nonchalance and a conspiracy of silence. Generally, Maltese people are never shy to express strong opinions on a wide range of subjects but are well practised in remaining silent (at least in public) on key subjects, most especially those emanating from their chosen political tribe.

Like any other populace, Maltese people are fully aware of illegalities, injustices, environmental abuses, prejudices and even racism. But we are practised in diluting those realities through a host of filters, to the point where pre-emptive caution and silence dominate.

Demanding change can be daunting. But your voice has power. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The perceived need to secure and protect the personal trumps that of the collective. Malta’s ruling business and political elite are cynically skilled in manipulating this characteristic. This lethal cocktail is dominant and hugely damaging to every facet of life and to future national (and international) well-being.

5. Think about your footprint

The western world is living far beyond its means and far beyond what is reasonable, fair, or sustainable. Each of us plays a part of that unreasonableness, even if a small part. That is something we can do something about without breaking sweat.

The serious research highlights the fact that the Mediterranean (including Malta) is a very vulnerable environmental ‘hotspot’. The country is living far, far beyond its appropriate ecological budget – this we all see daily despite the relentless PR of the vested interests.

Our seas, land, soil, water sources, vegetation, wildlife, infrastructure, village cores etc. are at breaking point, yet the band plays on.

Looking seriously at our individual and collective footprint is a key component of addressing this urgent agenda. Our increasing levels of consumption are clearly wasteful and damaging not just to ourselves, our country, and our planet but also to the vulnerable and marginalised worldwide.

6. Stand up for something

We have been enculturated in the West to look away when confronted by injustice whether it be local or international. We find the dynamics and human consequences of inequality and poverty unpalatable and an affront to our image of ourselves. Despite our popular refrain ‘nothing to do with me’, we know it has everything to do with me.

Each of us without exception has an issue around which we feel passionate or motivated. Violence against women, environmental illiteracy, education for democracy, general well-being and mental health, migration, hate speech are but some examples.

An activist at a climate change protest in Valletta in 2020. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Leaving such agendas in the hands of others or government or voluntary organisations or the church is not an effective strategy. Informing ourselves further and actively seeking opportunities to advocate (alongside others) for such issues would not simply benefit ‘the cause’ but more broadly society at large.

It is part of building a disposition towards active citizenship, democracy, a rights-based approach to life and crucially, sustainability.

7. Think before you automatically buy and consume

Social pressure, relentless advertising, forced purchasing and ‘image building’ fuel unnecessary and unsustainable consumption and waste creation. Society is now increasing the costs of disposing a growing volume of items bought, without considered reflection.

So much of our individual and collective consumption is based on exploiting others (routinely distant) and the planet. Year-round food preferences, fast food, and fast fashion, ‘hygiene and health’ products, cars, computers, electrical goods... all promote such exploitation.

It has never been easier to be informed around the ‘real costs’ of what we buy, how it is produced, packaged, and transported as well as alternatives. Buying less or more ethically will save resources, money, and energy; will reduce waste and improve environmental and human rights footprinting.

Ethically harnessing our purchasing power while living less as an ‘unthinking’ consumer helps everyone, promotes sustainability and rights, reduces negative climate change, benefits nature and the future planet. What’s not to like?

8. Consider the volunteer thing

Doing volunteer work is a great place to start…continue…and grow. There are many local and national organisations doing work on climate change, women’s rights, citizenship, disability and on many other important issues and challenges.

Joining with them as a volunteer not only makes a difference to the issue but is also a chance to link with others with similar interests.

Choose an organisation focused on an area that interests you, contact them and find out what opportunities there are to get involved - a couple of hours per week, a day per month. Offer your skills, creativity and experience, the options are many.

Avoid leaving the ‘heavy lifting’ to others.

9. Don’t ignore the small stuff

Plastic, recycling, water conservation, energy waste, reducing meat intake, public transport, the lights, the heating and air conditioning, fair trade, Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) products (including the tissues and toilet paper), in-season shopping and cooking, planting, using more eco-friendly products, less packaging, turning off electrical products when not in use, walking more, reading more, putting down your phone.

The options in this respect are limitless and available to everyone.

10. Dump cynicism

Despite its popularity, it won’t add much to your life.