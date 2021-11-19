I have four grandchildren – Dylan, Ruby, Donny and Maud. I am also a member of a much bigger network responsible for far more children and grandchildren, with our latest addition arriving here in Malta just two weeks ago.

And that doesn’t even begin to acknowledge my far wider obligations as a member of the world’s privileged to those far beyond our shores – those who will bear the greatest impact of the crisis we face.

The single biggest and by far the most important obligation I have towards them all is to pass on a world that is not irredeemably abused and broken. As with parents and grandparents who inherited a significantly damaged Europe post-1945, I do not want my children and grandchildren to challenge me that when faced with an existential crisis, I did nothing except dither and duck. Or worse, I simply ignored it or made excuses.

We all know the excuses – ‘it has little to do with me’, ‘it’s very complicated’, ‘I was not a decision-maker or leader’, ‘I was just one person, my contribution would have made little difference’ etc., etc.

The crisis I refer to is, of course that of climate change, environmental destruction on a grand scale and unchecked and rampant mega consumption primarily in the so-called ‘developed’ world’.

Even here in Malta where denial is the order of the day, we know we are facing a fundamental problem – our current model of economic ‘development’ is simply not sustainable. Malta is currently living many, many times beyond its ecological capacity so eventually, something will give.

Our landscape and our environmental assets scream this reality daily, but a majority seem to simply shrug their shoulders, point the finger somewhere else and repeat the banal and insane mantra ‘but the economy is doing well’. It truly is head wrecking territory.

We already know what the problem is and what we need to do and do urgently. Waiting for ‘government’ (including that here in Malta) to act decisively is simply not a real option. There are just too many powerful agendas and interests at play.

At the world level, we now know that we must halve global emissions no later than 2030. There are no exceptions on this, not even for little Malta.

The lack of leadership displayed by the G20 nations at COP 26 is nothing short of a two-fingered gesture to our children and grandchildren as well as to those least responsible for this mess. Waiting for India or China, Russia, the US or UK and Australia to do the right thing is folly. So much of this is down to us.

It really is time to get down to business. There are a number of possible and important actions we can all undertake to build the necessary pressure for change.

First up we need to significantly alter our own lifestyles and consumption patterns. Reduce, reuse, recycle may sound like a cliché but that doesn’t mean it is irrelevant. Reducing our carbon footprint is a good start - less meat, less use of fossil fuel, less waste, less misuse of resources etc.

Secondly, we need to engage in the debate around climate change and its links to our lives, families, and communities. We need to ensure our churches, associations, schools, universities, colleges, unions, community groups etc., join the conversation. Only when the immediacy of climate change becomes a widespread public conversation will our politicians and businesspeople be forced to act.

They need to know the issue of climate change is on the public radar and that it demands not just words and PR waffle but real and substantive action.

Certainly, it is time to push the pause button on the obvious madness that is ‘development’ in Malta and elsewhere today.

Third, we need to urge greater care and respect generally but most especially for nature. Nature itself remains our greatest asset and protector but it needs conserving, nurturing and restoring if we are to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

Nothing short of this is acceptable.

It is very easy to say we love our children and grandchildren dearly – it’s another thing altogether to prove it in a time of climate change.