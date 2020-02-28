A butcher who allegedly held up a bus driver, beating him black and blue, was remanded in custody on Friday after pleading not guilty to the violent episode that took place 12 days ago.

Colin Galea, a 28-year-old Msida resident, was taken to court on Friday and charged over the attempted theft on February 16 at around 11pm when the bus driver, a foreigner, was heading along the main street of Ħamrun after shift hours.

A stranger suddenly boarded the bus, close to the Blata l-Bajda chapel, ordering the driver to hand over his cash, while beating his startled victim mercilessly.

The driver managed to escape, clambering out of the vehicle, running into the street and shouting for help.

That twist of events caused the aggressor to panic and run away.

The suspect thief was ultimately targeted by investigators and arraigned on Friday, pleading not guilty to the attempted aggravated theft, slightly injuring his victim, while breaching the terms of a suspended sentence.

He was also charged with relapsing.

Defence lawyer Martha Mifsud did not request bail at the arraignment stage and the court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Wayne Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyers Albert Zerafa and Joe Reno Vella appeared parte civile.