Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland said Friday he was “relishing” joining Manchester United on loan from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old is set to provide both cover and competition for first-choice David De Gea and current reserve keeper Tom Heaton at Old Trafford after Martin Dubravka was recalled from his loan move by parent club Newcastle.

Butland, capped nine times by England, said in a statement: “This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent.

“I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team.”

He added: “I’ve played against David De Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates."

