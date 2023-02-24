Malta will be hosting one of its biggest boxing events ever to take place here this weekend as the vacant Commonwealth Flyweight title will be on the line during the Fightzone event at the Hilton Hotel in St Julian’s on Saturday.

The event’s boxing card also features a bout where the Maltese national middleweight title will be on the card while a number of amateur fights will also take place.

However, no doubt the biggest attraction of the night is the fight between British fighters Connor Butler and Craig Derbyshire who will go head-to-head for the vacant Commonwealth flyweight title.

