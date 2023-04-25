Jimmy Butler saluted his Miami Heat team-mates on Monday after his 56-point masterpiece left the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks facing an early exit from the NBA playoffs.

Butler produced one of the greatest scoring displays in playoff history in a 119-114 win that means Miami need just one more victory in the best-of-seven series to advance.

The 33-year-old six-time NBA All-Star insisted that his solo gem — the joint fourth-highest individual points tally in playoff history — owed as much to the selflessness of his team-mates as his own big-game temperament.

“This legit was a complete team effort,” Butler said.

