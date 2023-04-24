Aiden Buttigieg of the new Gozitan club, D Sports Lab, and Marie Claire Aquilina of Team Greens started with a bang in the first race of the National Time Trial Championship.

The two championships organised by the Maltese Cycling Federation, this year are being held again with three races per championship. In sunny weather, Aiden Buttigieg on his return from Australia finished first in the Elite Category, while Marie Claire Aquilina won the Category reserved for Women, which races were held on Sunday at the Coastroad, Salina over a distance of 20 km over four laps.

Aiden Buttigieg finished first in the Elite when he finished his race in a time of 27:04.23, an advantage of 02:73.30 over Etienne Cutajar of Team Greens (29:21.53). Clive Bugeja of Mosta AF Sign Studio CC finished in third place. (29:40.35).

